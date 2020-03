BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - The Austrian National Bank (ONB) said on Wednesday the country’s lenders are well-positioned to weather the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis and to support the real economy.

“Austrian banks in recent years have built up capital buffers that can be used in the current situation to maintain credit supply for companies and households,” the ONB said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomas Escritt)