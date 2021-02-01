Austria to tighten border controls to stop importing COVID variants

VIENNA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Austria will significantly tighten its border controls to prevent arrivals from importing new variants of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference on the loosening of the country’s lockdown, Kurz did not say specifically what steps would be taken but mentioned the so-called Brazilian variant, which has not been identified in Austria yet. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)