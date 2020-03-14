Healthcare
March 14, 2020 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Austria ditches balanced budget target over coronavirus

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - Austria’s conservative-led government is abandoning its objective of running a balanced budget because of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Saturday.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives made a “zero deficit” a central campaign pledge. Bluemel, who is due to give a budget speech next week, told a news conference with Kurz that because of the coronavirus that objective would not be achieved. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below