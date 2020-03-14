Austria ditches balanced budget target over coronavirus

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - Austria’s conservative-led government is abandoning its objective of running a balanced budget because of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Saturday.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives made a “zero deficit” a central campaign pledge. Bluemel, who is due to give a budget speech next week, told a news conference with Kurz that because of the coronavirus that objective would not be achieved. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)