REFILE-Austria expects budget deficit to equal 8% of GDP - Finance Ministry document

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - Austria expects its budget deficit will reach 8% of gross domestic product this year, a far bigger shortfall than the one in a stopgap budget it has submitted to parliament, Finance Ministry and parliamentary documents showed.

The Alpine nation’s conservative-led government took office in January pledging to balance its budget but abandoned that ambition when the coronavirus pandemic hit, pledging to spend roughly a tenth of last year’s GDP in economic aid measures.

Conservative Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel announced a draft budget with a modest 1% deficit last month, saying no one could say how big the deficit will eventually be.

Despite opposition calls for him to refresh his numbers as the downturn has worsened, he has kept the draft unchanged and called on parliament to pass it to keep ministries properly funded.

His ministry has, however, informed the European Commission it expects a budget deficit of 8% of GDP this year, according to a document here posted on its website described as a "technical update" under the European Union's Stability and Growth Pact.

The document is dated April 30 but went largely unnoticed. The Kleine Zeitung newspaper reported the figure on Tuesday, citing a report here by parliament's budget service, which refers to the Finance Ministry document.

“Managing the crisis is the top priority at the moment. The current budget figures are constantly changing snapshots. We believe any numbers we submit will not hold,” a Finance Ministry spokesman said when asked about the deficit.

While the figure is likely to embolden the opposition, it also underlines the uncertainty around the pandemic’s economic impact, even in countries like Austria that have fared relatively well and already reopened most shops. Austria has reported just 623 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

Austria’s central bank has said it expects GDP to fall 8% this year. Economic think-tank Wifo which compiles GDP data for the government, forecast roughly three weeks ago that GDP would fall 5.2% this year, which the Finance Ministry based its updated figures on.

In the same forecast, however, Wifo outlined a “more pessimistic scenario” in which GDP would fall roughly 7.5%. The Finance Ministry document mentioned that, adding: “In that scenario the budget deficit would increase to 10% of GDP.”

In its spring economic forecast here published last week, the European Commission predicted an Austrian budget deficit of 6.1% with GDP shrinking 5.5%. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)