Austria cenbank lays out scenarios behind 8% growth drop forecast

VIENNA, May 6 (Reuters) - Austria’s central bank, which recently revised the drop in economic output it expects this year to roughly 8%, on Wednesday outlined the “severe” pandemic scenario that view is based on and a “double-dip” alternative that would be even worse.

The Austrian National Bank (ONB) said in March, two weeks after the country shut restaurants, bars, non-essential shops and other gathering places, that gross domestic product would fall 3.2% in a “moderate” pandemic scenario.

Its Governor Robert Holzmann said over the weekend that “conditions have changed” and it now expects a fall of 8%, because lockdown measures are lasting longer than it had originally expected.

“At the end of March the ONB put together three scenarios based on different lengths of lockdown,” the central bank said in a newsletter on GDP.

The mild scenario involved a five-week lockdown followed by five weeks of loosening ending in mid-May, it said. It was not clear what date it took as the start of the lockdown, but it has used an earlier start date than when most lockdown measures went into effect around March 16.

The severe scenario, which Holzmann referred to in his weekend interview with the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, assumes a 13-week lockdown followed by 10 weeks’ loosening. He said he hoped the severe scenario could partly be avoided and the fall in GDP reduced.

Austria began loosening its lockdown on April 14, roughly a month after it was put in place, starting with DIY and garden centres as well as smaller shops. Larger shops, hairdressers and other service providers were allowed to reopen from May 1.

Restaurants, cafes, bars, museums and hotels are all due to reopen this month. Large events will, however, remain banned until at least the end of August and a date when some businesses including theatres can reopen has not yet been set.

Austria’s lockdown helped slow its infections to a daily increase of less than 1%. The country has reported just 608 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

The central bank’s third, “double-dip” scenario involved a second wave of infections in the fourth quarter, prompting a five-week lockdown with 10 weeks’ loosening, “based on the mild scenario”, it said.

“The three scenarios lead to a GDP fall of 3.2%, 8.1% and 8.3%,” it said, adding that all three were based on the assumption that GDP after the lockdown loosening will match that of the fourth quarter last year. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)