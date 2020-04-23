Austrian economic output to fall 5.2% this year, think-tank Wifo says

VIENNA, April 23 (Reuters) - Austrian economic output will fall 5.2% this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, economic think-tank Wifo predicted on Thursday, saying the country’s loosening of its lockdown should provide some impetus in the second quarter.

“In a more pessimistic scenario, a greater fall in international growth in 2020 was assumed. Provided economic aid is increased accordingly in line with the government’s ‘whatever it takes’ announcement, a fall in GDP (gross domestic product) of 7-1/2 percent ... is expected,” Wifo, which compiles GDP data for the government, said in a statement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)