Austrian economic output will shrink 7.2% this year, central bank says

VIENNA, June 5 (Reuters) - Austrian economic output will shrink by 7.2% this year if there is no second coronavirus wave in the autumn, but even a resurgence milder than the first outbreak would deepen that to 9.2%, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Austria introduced a lockdown early in its outbreak, in mid-March, which it began loosening a month later. Shops, restaurants, bars and schools have all since reopened and its infections remain low, increasing by well under 1% daily.

The government has pledged up to 38 billion euros ($43.17 billion), or around a tenth of last year’s gross domestic product (GDP), in economic aid, and a separate stimulus package is in the works.

In its half-yearly economic forecast published on Friday, the Austrian National Bank (ONB) said that provided there is no second wave and a cure or vaccine is available by the middle of next year, GDP will rise by 4.9% next year and 2.7% in 2022.

A second wave milder than the first outbreak, however, would not only deepen this year’s recession but also reduce next year’s rebound to 3.5%, it said.

“The recession caused by COVID-19 is the biggest economic policy challenge of the Second Republic, since the end of the (second world) war,” the ONB said in a statement.

The conservative-led government has had only a stopgap budget approved by parliament, declining to provide fresh figures including the latest coronavirus-related measures because it says any such figures will not hold and no one can say how big the budget deficit will be.

The ONB, however, predicted the budget deficit would swell to 8.9% of GDP this year from last year’s small surplus, shrinking to 3.9% next year and only coming within the European Union’s 3% limit in 2022, when it would be 1.5%. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Michelle Martin)