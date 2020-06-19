Austrian economy recovered further in second week of June - ONB

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - The Austrian National Bank (ONB) said on Friday that the Austrian economy had continued to recover in the second week of June, helped by a strong increase in private consumption and exports while the tourism sector showed signs of improvement.

“Since a sharp improvement in the wake of all shops opening in early May, the economy has essentially moved sideways. In the second week of June, a more pronounced upward trend was again observed,” the ONB said.

But it cautioned that the momentum of the recovery was moderate and added that there was a long way to go before gross domestic product reaches its pre-coronavirus crisis level again. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal)