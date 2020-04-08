UPDATE 1-Coronavirus has cost Austria 11 bln euros so far, central bank says

(Adds detail, background)

VIENNA, April 8 (Reuters) - The new coronavirus pandemic has cost the Austrian economy 11 billion euros ($12 billion), or 2.8% of its annual gross domestic product, so far, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

During the five weeks the federal government’s containment measures were fully in force, gross value added fell by 29% as shops, restaurants and cafes were closed and exports and investment collapsed, the central bank said.

Accommodation and catering, travel, and sports and entertainment services were the most affected. Tourism contributes nearly 10% to Austria’s gross domestic product of around 400 billion euros, one of the highest proportions of national GDP in the European Union.

Austria’s famed ski regions have closed early because of the pandemic, and global travel restrictions have kept popular destinations like the capital, Vienna, or the classical music hub of Salzburg are bereft of tourists.

The country of 8.8 million has reported 12,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 273 deaths.

Regarding the production of tangible goods, furniture, textiles and footwear producers are mainly affected by declining in consumer demand as retailers closed down, the central bank said.

Manufacturers of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts suffered due to their supply function or integration into international value chains.