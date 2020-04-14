Number of passengers at Vienna Airport down 66% in March

VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport Group recorded a 65.7% drop in the number of passengers in March as a result of the spread of the new coronavirus and said volumes declined even further in April due to global travel restrictions.

The number of passengers has dropped by 99% so far this month compared to the same period last year, the group said on Tuesday without giving a specific number.

In March, the number of passengers flying from Vienna Airport to destinations in western Europe dropped by 67.5%, to eastern Europe by 61.3% and to North America and Africa by 64.6% and 55.3% respectively. The number of passengers flying to the Middle and the Far East declined by more than 70% last month. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)