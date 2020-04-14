UPDATE 1-Vienna Airport reports 66% fall in March passenger numbers

(Adds detail, background)

VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport Group on Tuesday reported a 66% fall in March passenger volumes citing the new coronavirus and said April had seen an even deeper fall due to travel restrictions.

The March total fell to 808,454 passengers from around 2.4 million a year earlier.

In April so far, the number is down 99% from a year earlier to around 800 passengers per day, a spokesman said.

After the Austrian government officially ended its repatriation flights last week, there are only a few carriers left offering passenger flights at infrequent intervals, he said.

Germany’s Lufthansa is one of them, still operating some flights including to Frankfurt am Main.