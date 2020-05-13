Austrian-German border to reopen from June 15 - Austrian tourism minister

VIENNA, May 13 (Reuters) - Border controls with Germany will be lifted from June 15, Austria’s tourism minister, Elisabeth Koestinger, told broadcaster ORF on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have agreed on a two-step plan to ease travel restrictions, Koestinger said.

Some restrictions on border traffic will be eased from Friday and border controls will be completely lifted from June 15, she said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)