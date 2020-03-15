Austrian hospital medic tested positive for coronavirus

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - An anesthesiologist at Austria’s university hospital Uniklinum Salzburg has tested positive for coronavirus, the regional authorities reported.

The government said 84 people had been temporarily put in quarantine and other precautionary measures had been taken.

“Several areas in the Uniklinikum have been affected, including neonatal care,” the hospital’s head of coronavirus response, Richard Greil, said in a statement. “Currently all parents are being personally informed.”