Austrian daily coronavirus infections reach new record above 6,000

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk in a pedestrian street as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Vienna, Austria October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s daily tally of new coronavirus infections climbed above 6,000 for the first time on Wednesday to a new record of 6,211, data from the health and interior ministries showed.

Tougher nationwide restrictions aimed at bringing infections under control took effect on Tuesday, including a nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants to all but take-away service. Theatres, cinemas and museums are also closed until the end of the month.