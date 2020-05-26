Healthcare
May 26, 2020 / 9:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Austrian unemployment has eased since last week, labour minister says

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 26 (Reuters) - The number of job-seekers in Austria has eased slightly since last week, falling further from a peak in mid-April to 523,346 people registered as unemployed or in training, Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher said on Tuesday.

“We see a continued flattening of the curve in the unemployment figures ... Nine thousand people found work between last week and this week,” she told a news conference, adding that 478,468 people are registered as unemployed and 1.3 million are in the so-called kurzarbeit layoff prevention scheme. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below