Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Austrian Health Minister Anschober says he is stepping down, exhausted

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 13 (Reuters) - Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober of the Greens, the junior partner in the country’s conservative-led coalition, said on Tuesday he is stepping down as he is overworked because of the COVID-19 pandemic and his health has suffered.

“I ... do not want to break myself,” Anschober, 60, said in a short-notice statement to the media, adding that he has recently been suffering from blood-pressure problems and exhaustion. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Ed Osmond)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up