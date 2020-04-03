UPDATE 1-Austria launches repayment moratorium on loans to consumers, small firms

(Adds detail, Bluemel quotes)

VIENNA, April 3 (Reuters) - Austria is introducing a repayment moratorium on loans to consumers and small companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday, adding that the measure covers roughly three million loans.

Soon after Austria was effectively put on lockdown more than two weeks ago, the coalition government of conservatives and Greens announced a range of measures to try to keep the economy afloat, making up to 38 billion euros available, roughly a tenth of last year’s economic output.

Despite measures including a scheme aimed at discouraging layoffs by enabling companies to keep staff on their books and only pay them for hours actually worked, unemployment last month shot up to its highest level since the data set began in 1946.

“If you have lost your job and therefore have a loss of earnings, or if you’re an entrepreneur and you have no revenue anymore, that is understandable,” Bluemel said when asked who would rule whether a loan qualifies under a reasonableness test in the text of the measure that parliament must still approve.

“Your bank will know that very quickly and that is what defines reasonableness, which must be checked by the bank as well,” he said, adding that he did not have a figure for the total volume of loans concerned.

Bluemel also outlined a programme under which the state will guarantee 90% of companies' loans of up to 120 million euros or three months' turnover, though that help comes with a ban on dividend payments for a year and a requirement that bonus payments to board members be "strictly limited".