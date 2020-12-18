Austria will let ski lifts open despite lockdown, vice chancellor says

VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Austria will let ski lifts open despite a lockdown being introduced on Dec. 26, with the government requiring FFP2 face masks to be worn inside them and provinces setting other rules, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler told a news conference on Friday.

Austrian ski lifts are being allowed to reopen on Dec. 24, though restaurants, hotels and bars will remain closed, and the government on Friday announced that the country will go back into lockdown after Christmas. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Louise Heavens)