May 12 (Reuters) - Austria’s national soccer league, the Bundesliga, will likely restart matches in the first week of June after they were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The match schedule will likely be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday, the league’s Chief Executive Christian Ebenbauer said at a news conference in Vienna. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal in Berlin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)