June 16, 2020

New Austrian stimulus package worth 15 bln euros, finance minister says

VIENNA, June 16 (Reuters) - A stimulus package that Austria’s government is finalising at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday is worth around 15 billion euros ($17 billion), Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Tuesday.

The measures, which have largely been made public, include a one-off top-up payment to unemployment benefits of 450 euros and cutting the lowest income tax bracket to 20% from 25%, and are due to be presented at a news conference after the cabinet meeting at 1:30 p.m. (1130 GMT). ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

