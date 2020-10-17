Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000

FILE PHOTO: A health care worker performs a fast PCR test in a mobile laboratory truck, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Soelden, Austria, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria on Saturday reported 1,747 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a new record but well below a tally reported by a newspaper earlier in the day.

The daily count has this month repeatedly exceeded the peak of 1,050 reached in March during the first wave of infections. Tabloid Kronen Zeitung reported earlier on Saturday that 2,317 cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours.