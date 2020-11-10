Austrian COVID-19 shutdown driving up unemployment, labour minister says

VIENNA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Austria’s partial coronavirus shutdown this month affecting businesses including restaurants, bars, theatres and museums is driving up unemployment, Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher confirmed on Tuesday.

“We are feeling the measures that we had to take,” Aschbacher told a news conference, adding that there were currently 437,421 job-seekers, of whom 370,981 were registered as unemployed and the rest were in training.

That was more than 12,500 extra job-seekers compared to a week earlier, she said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)