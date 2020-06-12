Austria says temporarily cutting VAT for culture, restaurants

VIENNA, June 12 (Reuters) - Austria is temporarily reducing value-added tax for restaurants as well as cultural businesses to 5% to help them cope in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Friday.

The move means that less tax will be owed on a range of items including cinema and museum tickets, books and newspapers, the junior minister for culture, Andrea Mayer, told a news conference with Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger and Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans)