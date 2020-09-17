Austria caps private indoor gatherings at 10 people as COVID-19 advances

VIENNA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Austria is limiting private indoor gatherings to 10 people in the face of rising coronavirus case numbers, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday, a day after Germany issued a travel warning for Vienna, where most of the country’s cases are concentrated.

“These are restrictions that hurt but they are restrictions that are necessary to hopefully prevent a second lockdown,” Kurz said, adding that as of Monday, restaurants and bars could also only serve seated customers and that the requirement to wear face masks was being extended to places including markets. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)