Austria delays restaurants' reopening as COVID infections rise -source

VIENNA, March 22 (Reuters) - Austria has postponed the reopening of cafe and restaurant terraces originally planned for March 27 due to rising coronavirus infections and is preparing for regions to adapt restrictions locally, a government source said on Monday.

“Loosening measures will take place after Easter as soon as figures in intensive care units remain stable,” the source said, adding that three of the hardest-hit provinces, including Vienna, will decide on next steps this week in consultation with the Health Ministry. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)