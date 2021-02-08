Austria issues travel warning for Tyrol province over COVID-19 variant

VIENNA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Austria is warning against non-essential travel to its Alpine province of Tyrol because of an outbreak of the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus there, the government said in a statement on Monday.

“The government is warning against travel to Tyrol in order to prevent the South African variant from spreading and the government asks all citizens to restrict journeys to Tyrol to those that are absolutely necessary,” the statement quoted Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as saying. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Jon Boyle)