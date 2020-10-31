Austria orders curfew, shutting restaurants to fight COVID surge

VIENNA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Austria on Saturday announced a nighttime curfew and the closure of restaurants to all but take-away service as coronavirus infections approach what the government says is an unsustainable level for its hospital system.

The restrictions including a curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. will apply as of Tuesday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference, adding that shops would remain open. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)