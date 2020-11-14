Austria planning three-week lockdown from Tuesday, draft decree shows

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Austria is planning to switch from its current night-time coronavirus curfew and partial shutdown to a full lockdown from Tuesday until Sunday Dec. 6 inclusive, a draft and summary of the government decree seen by Reuters showed on Saturday.

The 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will move to an all-day lockdown and non-essential shops will close, the texts said.

Secondary schools have already switched to distance learning, but schools for younger ages that are still open will do the same while providing childcare when necessary.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is due to hold a news conference outlining new restrictions in the face of surging infections at 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT). (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark POtter)