Austria provides 1 bln euro fund for short-time work agreements

VIENNA, March 28 (Reuters) - Austria will more than double the funding it has provided for short-time work agreements to protect jobs during the coronavirus crisis to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Saturday.

Bluemel said he supports requests by the European Central Bank and financial market authority on Friday to Austrian banks under their direct oversight to not pay dividends or buy back shares for at least six months.

Robert Zadrazil, vice-president of Austria’s Bankers’ Association, said during a news conference with Bluemel that he assumed that “we will follow these recommendations”.

Austria, which has nearly 7,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and 68 deaths, introduced new short-time work regulations in response to the outbreak under which the state takes over compensation payments and social security and tax contributions.

In total, the state will pay up to 80% of salaries, while companies can reduce working hours to 10% for three months.

Unemployment figures have surged by nearly 200,000 in just two weeks as the country has closed shops and popular tourist destinations, including its ski resorts.

Large companies have reduced working hours for tens of thousands of people.