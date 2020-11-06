Austria reports 6,464 new daily coronavirus infections: health minister

FILE PHOTO: A health care worker performs a fast PCR test at a test center of Confidence laboratory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Vienna, Austria October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria reported 6,464 new coronavirus infections within the last 24 hours, nearly a thousand cases fewer than Thursday’s record number but still alarming, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Friday.

The number of deaths related to the virus was up 41 to 1,340, he said, adding the second wave was much stronger, more serious, more dynamic and more powerful than the first one in spring.

Austria has imposed a nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants to all but take-away service as a surge in coronavirus infections threatens to overwhelm its hospitals. It reported a record-high 7,416 new infections within 24 hours on Thursday.