Austria to give municipalities extra coronavirus aid

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Austria is adding 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to an aid package for municipalities hit by the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to 2.5 billion, the APA news agency said on Sunday, citing a government statement.

“We are providing municipalities with the necessary resources to master the current tasks and to be able to emerge from the crisis in good health,” it cited Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel as saying.

The government said on Saturday it is readying extra 1 billion in aid for business as well. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)