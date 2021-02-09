Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Austria to require COVID test to leave Tyrol province over variant spread

By Reuters Staff

VIENNA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Austria is stepping up its response to an outbreak of the so-called South African coronavirus variant in its Alpine province of Tyrol by requiring those leaving the province to show a negative coronavirus test, the government said on Tuesday.

The requirement to show a test no more than 48 hours old will be introduced on Friday and last for 10 days, a government statement said. It will not apply to East Tyrol, which is separated from the rest of the province, and children will be exempt, it added.

Reporting by Francois Murphy

