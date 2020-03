VIENNA, March 17 (Reuters) - Austria is working on bringing back home 47,000 travellers stranded abroad and is cooperating closely with other European states and Austrian Airlines to get it done, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

“This is Austria’s biggest repatriation effort ever,” Schallenberg said at a news conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)