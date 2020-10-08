Austria's daily coronavirus cases break record set in March, paper says

FILE PHOTO: A laboratory worker of AGES, Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety, works on a PCR testing sample, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Vienna, Austria, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed the record set in March when the initial wave of infections was at its peak, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Thursday.

The number of cases in the past 24 hours was "more than 1,200", the tabloid said. The daily figure had recently come close to the peak of 1,050 cases set on March 26, according to an online dashboard covid19-dashboard.ages.at by public health agency AGES.