Austria's daily coronavirus infections surpass 9,000 for first time

FILE PHOTO: A health care worker performs a fast PCR test at a test center of Confidence laboratory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Vienna, Austria October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s daily tally of new coronavirus infections has surpassed 9,000 for the first time, Austrian media reported on Thursday, as the government comes under growing pressure to introduce tougher measures to bring the outbreak under control.

A total of 9,105 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, newspapers Kronen Zeitung and Oesterreich reported before the figure’s official publication. The previous record was 8,241 cases, set on Saturday. The first wave peaked at 1,050 in March.