Austria's daily COVID infections surge past 5,000 to new record

VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Austria’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases has risen by more than 1,000 to a new record of 5,627, data from the interior and health ministries showed on Friday.

Thursday’s tally of 4,453 was itself a new record, and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said that hospitals will be stretched beyond capacity at around 6,000 daily infections.

The government is due to announce new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus on Saturday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)