Company News
March 17, 2020 / 10:46 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Vienna Airport down to minimum operation

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 17 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport said on Tuesday it expects scheduled flights to completely stop in coming days due to the coronavirus-related restrictions but added that freight flights would continue.

“Vienna Airport will still be operating, especially to enable freight flights and flights to bring people back home,” a spokesman said.

The largest carriers at Vienna Airport - Lufthansa’s Austrian Airline and Ryanair’s Laudamotion - had already said they would suspend flights from Austria in coming days. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below