March 12, 2020 / 5:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Indiana; plant will remain open

March 12 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at its Kokomo, Indiana transmission plant, but the location will remain open.

The Italian-American automaker said the company placed the employee and his immediate co-workers and others he may have come into direct contact with in-home quarantine. The automaker said it is “deploying additional sanitization measures across the entire facility, re-timing break times to avoid crowding and deploying social spacing.” (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

