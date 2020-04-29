Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 29, 2020 / 6:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Volkswagen indefinitely delays restarting U.S. production

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said Wednesday it is indefinitely delaying the resumption of production at its Tennessee assembly plant that had been set to restart on May 3.

The German automaker in a statement that said before it sets a new date it “will weigh the readiness of the supplier base, as well as market demand and the status of the COVID-19 outbreak.” VW’s U.S. production has been suspended since March 21. Automakers had hoped to begin restarting production in early May but face hurdles including orders in key states like Michigan that limit non-essential business operations. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below