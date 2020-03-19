U.S. auto suppliers seek federal aid to cope with coronavirus hit

DETROIT, March 19 (Reuters) - The trade group for U.S. auto parts makers on Thursday asked the Trump administration for emergency grants “to keep the doors open,” tariff relief and other assistance to cope with the pressures of the coronavirus crisis.

The Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association asked the White House to create a “Manufacturing Emergency Assistance” grant program “to keep the doors open, preserve jobs, and prevent bankruptcies in the vital manufacturing sector.”

The grants could offset the costs of medical testing, the group said. The group also called for subsidies to relocate operations to the United States.

Auto suppliers are getting hit as automakers suspend production in North America and Europe to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (Reporting By Joe White)