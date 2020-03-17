FACTBOX-Carmakers suspend production in Europe amid coronavirus crisis

March 17 (Reuters) - Automakers are halting production at plants across Europe as they grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and diving demand.

Below is a list of their announcements:

FERRARI

** Luxury carmaker Ferrari said on March 14 it was closing its two plants until March 27 in a response to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy and an emerging shortage of parts

FIAT-CHRYSLER

** Fiat Chrysler said on March 16 it was halting production at its Italian plants of Melfi, Pomigliano, Cassino, Mirafiori, Grugliasco and Modena as well as Serbia’s Kragujevac facilities and Poland’s Tychy plant for two weeks

** A spokesman said on March 17 the carmaker had resumed limited production at its Atessa facility in Italy, its only open assembly plant

FORD

** Ford said on March 17 it was temporarily suspending vehicle and engine production at its manufacturing sites in continental Europe in response to the growing impact of the coronavirus. Effective from Thursday, March 19, it is expected that this action will continue for a number of weeks.

Ford said on March 15 it would shut its Spanish plant in the eastern region of Valencia for one week after three employees tested positive for coronavirus

PSA GROUP

** French carmaker PSA, which owns the Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall brands, said on March 16 it was closing its European factories until March 27

RENAULT

** Renault said on March 16 it was shutting production at its industrial facilities in France, affecting 12 sites and 18,000 workers

** Renault said on March 17 it would also close its factories in Spain

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP

** Volkswagen said on March 17 it would halt production at in factories in Spain, Setubal in Portugal, Bratislava in Slovakia and the Lamborghini and Ducati plants in Italy before the end of the week

** Czech brand Skoda said on March 17 it would start shutdowns at its domestic plants on March 18

** Audi, Volkswagen’s premium unit, said on March 17 it would halt output at its plants in Belgium, Germany, Hungary and Mexico. (Compiled by Boleslaw Lasocki and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by Mark Potter)