Stellantis halts UK van plant shift as workers isolate amid COVID-19 spread

A woman with a luggage passes by a sign of The Vauxhall plant closed as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Luton, Britain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Monday it will temporarily halt a shift at its Vauxhall van factory in Luton, southern England, due to the large number workers isolating to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“The safety of our staff is of the highest priority at Stellantis,” the world’s fourth-largest carmaker said in a statement. “In order to protect our teams, our plant in Luton will move from three shifts to two shifts for the duration of this week.”

England’s railways, supermarkets and pubs warned the government on Monday that a COVID tracing app, which has told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate, was wrecking the recovery and pushing supply chains to the brink of collapse.