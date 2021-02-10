UAW president says union, Detroit automakers developing plans for worker coronavirus vaccinations

DETROIT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Detroit Three automakers and the United Auto Workers are working on plans to make coronavirus vaccinations available to auto factory workers when supplies are available, UAW President Rory Gamble said on Wednesday.

“All three companies have committed” to vaccinating workers, Gamble said during a video conference with the Detroit Automotive Press Association. Gamble said Stellantis NV has begun vaccinating workers at a factory in Wisconsin.

“We don’t think it should be a requirement of employment. We want to make it readily available where people can come to work and get their shots and feel safer,” Gamble said. (Reporting By Joe White Editing by Chris Reese)