Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 26, 2020 / 6:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Insurer AXA planning more financial aid for French firms

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Insurer AXA is planning a further 500 million euros ($546 million) in aid for small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs), said AXA Chief Executive Thomas Buberl on Tuesday.

Buberl also told RTL radio that AXA hoped to reach a deal regarding a dispute with a French restaurant owner.

Last week, a Paris court ruled AXA must pay a restaurant owner two months’ worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurateur’s lawyer said on Friday, potentially opening the door to a wave of similar litigation.

“I am very, very confident that we will find a solution,” said Buberl.

$1 = 0.9161 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below