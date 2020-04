BAKU, April 29 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan will keep its borders closed until May 31 to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday.

The former Soviet republic in the South Caucasus has so far recorded 1,717 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths from the virus. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)