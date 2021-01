FILE PHOTO: Azeri servicemen and law enforcement officers patrol the territory as authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Baku, Azerbaijan April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan will begin vaccinating its population against COVID-19 next week using a vaccine developed by China, government spokesman Ibrahim Mammadov said.

He did not disclose which Chinese vaccine would be used but said it would be the same one as Turkey had acquired. Turkey is using shots developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd.