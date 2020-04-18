Azerbaijan extends coronavirus quarantine by two weeks

BAKU, April 18 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan has extended quarantine restrictions over the new coronavirus outbreak by two weeks until May 4, the government said on Saturday.

The country of around 10 million in the South Caucasus has recorded a total of 1,373 coronavirus cases, with 18 deaths. Authorities said 590 patients had recovered.

The government also said the borders with Georgia and Iran would remain closed until May 4. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)