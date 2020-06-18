Azerbaijan extends coronavirus restrictions until Aug. 1

BAKU, June 18 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan has extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions, including the closure of its borders, until Aug. 1, the government said on Thursday.

It said people in big cities, including the capital Baku, would be allowed to leave their homes only with special permission from June 21 until July 5, after the number of COVID-19 infections rose.

Shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants and cafes, beauty salons and museums in those cities will be closed again after having reopened on May 31.

Azerbaijan introduced measures to stem the coronavirus on March 24 and has extended them several times, most recently until July 1.

The South Caucasus country of about 10 million people had registered 11,329 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 139 deaths as of Thursday. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Giles Elgood)