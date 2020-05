BAKU, May 1 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan has extended partial lockdown measures to tackle an outbreak of the coronavirus until May 31, the government said on Friday.

The country of around 10 million has recorded a total of 1,804 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths from the virus. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)