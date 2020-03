JERUSALEM, March 17 (Reuters) - Israeli mall operator Azrieli Group said on Tuesday it established a 100 million shekel ($26 million) fund to help out retail renters who have been forced to shut down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The cash assistance will be available as long-term loans, and the company said it would also ease requirements for rent payments until things return to normal. ($1 = 3.8554 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)